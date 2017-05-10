PGE Suspends Permitting Processes for New Power Plant Sites
Portland General Electric Company today submitted a letter to the Oregon Department of Energy and another to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, asking for suspension of the utility's request for amendment of the site certificate for the Carty Generating Station near Boardman, Ore. as well as a related air permit application.
