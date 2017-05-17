Park becomes massive classroom for award-winning students
The students completed a planting project before learning about the environment, taking a nature walk and participating in recreational activities that included biking, kayaking and active play with park amenities. Program Coordinator for BREC Outdoor Adventure Bethany Lerch, left, helps Copper Mill student Terrolyn Woodridge complete a kayaking activity May 9 at Zachary Community Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|Apr '17
|Nre chat town
|15
|I hate sewage treatment operators.
|Feb '17
|dirtywatergoddess
|1
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan '17
|Canada
|1
|How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|megoski
|2
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waste Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC