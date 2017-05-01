Oppenheimer Holdings Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Waste Connections Inc

Waste Connections Inc - Stock analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings lifted their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76.

