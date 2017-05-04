Odor-No-More signs contract with Waste Connections

Westminster, California-based Odor-No-More Inc. says it has signed a national purchasing agreement with Waste Connections Inc. , a solid waste and recycling service company based in The Woodlands, Texas. The NPA provides a discounted pricing schedule for CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator products to Waste Connections facilities, including approximately 135 solid waste collection operations, 54 transfer stations, 44 landfills and another 39 recycling facilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.