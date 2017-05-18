North Carolina proposes budget cuts t...

North Carolina proposes budget cuts that would affect recycling

13 hrs ago Read more: Recycling Today

APR asks its members to reach out in support of the North Carolina Division of Environmental Assistance and Customer Service. The $22.9 million two-year budget blueprint that was approved by the North Carolina Senate May 11, 2017, would target 45 positions at the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality for elimination and also would eliminates the department's Environmental Education Program and the Division of Environmental Assistance and Customer Service program, which leads the department's waste-reduction and recycling efforts, cutting its more than 32 positions, according to a report from the Coastal Review Online .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.

Chicago, IL

