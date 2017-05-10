Industrial Services of America, Inc. ...

Industrial Services of America, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2017 Operating Results

Friday May 12

The Company reported a net loss of $271 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2017 compared to a net loss of $1.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2016. Further, the Company reported positive Adjusted EBITDA of $496 thousand during the quarter ended March 31, 2017, which marks a substantial improvement compared to the Adjusted EBITDA loss of $690 thousand during the quarter ended March 31, 2016.

