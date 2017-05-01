High Pollution Advisory issued for ar...

High Pollution Advisory issued for area Wednesday as ozone level rises

The Yuma area is under a High Pollution Advisory tomorrow, issued by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality due to weather patterns expected to blow pollutants east from California. The ADEQ's air quality division issued the warning based on a forecast that the ozone level will reach 101 on the air quality index, or just above the federal maximum standard for the pollutant.

