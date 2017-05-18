Girl Scouts get hands-on experience during STEM Day at River Parishes Community College
Alyssa Carson, standing, talks about her astronaut training with NASA during STEM Day on March 18 at River Parishes Community College. Marissa Jimenez, left, shares information about the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality while conducting an experiment during STEM Day on March 18 at River Parishes Community College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|Apr '17
|Nre chat town
|15
|I hate sewage treatment operators.
|Feb '17
|dirtywatergoddess
|1
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan '17
|Canada
|1
|How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|megoski
|2
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waste Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC