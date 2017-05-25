Fort Smith's waste credits probed
The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality is reviewing whether the city has claimed department credits for diverting recyclable material from the landfill that actually ended up there. The department is waiting for Fort Smith to submit landfill waste reduction credit records for a review that was prompted by media reports, according to an email from the department in response to questions from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette .
