Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Stericycle Inc
Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stericycle Inc by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 11,349 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|Apr 16
|Nre chat town
|15
|I hate sewage treatment operators.
|Feb '17
|dirtywatergoddess
|1
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan '17
|Canada
|1
|How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|megoski
|2
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waste Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC