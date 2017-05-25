Environmentalist threatens to sue Corps over Bayou Bridge Pipeline
The proposed $670 million Bayou Bridge Pipeline would move crude oil across 11 parishes from Lake Charles to St. James Parish, including the Atchafalaya Basin. The Army Corps of Engineers would violate federal law if it permits construction of the proposed Bayou Bridge crude oil pipeline across the Atchafalaya Basin without conducting a full environmental impact statement, the head of an environmental group says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|Apr '17
|Nre chat town
|15
|I hate sewage treatment operators.
|Feb '17
|dirtywatergoddess
|1
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan '17
|Canada
|1
|How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|megoski
|2
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waste Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC