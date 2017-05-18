Environmental group asks judge to overturn state's St. Gabriel plant permit decision
An environmental group has asked a judge to review a recent decision by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality granting an air permit modification to a St. Gabriel industrial facility, arguing that the agency failed to meet its obligations under the state constitution to protect the public and the environment. In a petition, filed in the 19th Judicial District this week, the Louisiana Environmental Action Network says the state agency's decision creates "unacceptable risks" to people living near the plant.
