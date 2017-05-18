Environmental group asks judge to overturn state's St. Gabriel plant permit decision

An environmental group has asked a judge to review a recent decision by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality granting an air permit modification to a St. Gabriel industrial facility, arguing that the agency failed to meet its obligations under the state constitution to protect the public and the environment. In a petition, filed in the 19th Judicial District this week, the Louisiana Environmental Action Network says the state agency's decision creates "unacceptable risks" to people living near the plant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.