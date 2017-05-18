EDITORIAL: Roma must clean up its city water testing table
While living amenities make communities desirable, the primary function of any municipality is to ensure the safety of its citizens. So we are concerned by the failure of city officials in Roma to meet mandatory state water testing schedules - a failure that could adversely affect the safety and quality of water for the city's 25,000 residents.
