EC plant violated ammonia limit

6 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City officials believe they have fixed the problem that caused the city's wastewater treatment plant to violate a state permit last month because it discharged too much ammonia. At a meeting of the city council's finance committee last week, Public Utilities Director Joe Pearce reported the city exceeded its monthly permit limit of 4 milligrams per liter of ammonia.

