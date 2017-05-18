City of Tyler to begin chlorine conve...

City of Tyler to begin chlorine conversion

Those affected by the boil water notice issued by the City of Tyler may notice a change in the odor and color of their water due to a chlorine conversion. As a result of low disinfection residuals in a portion of the City of Tyler's water system, the City will convert chloramines back to free chlorine as a measure of improving and maintaining water quality.

