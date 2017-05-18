City inspects old Atlas Mill site

City inspects old Atlas Mill site

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Overlooking a former mill pond at the Atlas Mill site, Coeur d'Alene City Attorney Mike Gridley, right, talks with Steve Gill, center, and Robert Eachon of Idaho Department of Environmental Quality during a site visit Wednesday at the $8 million property, which the city hopes to purchase. Beyond the neatly groomed yards and apartments on John's Loop, past the groaning of tractors and trucks with diesel stacks fluttering, and from over an expanse of lumpy ground seeded with clover, Mike Gridley took pause.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waste Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09) Apr '17 Nre chat town 15
I hate sewage treatment operators. Feb '17 dirtywatergoddess 1
News Conservation group calls for statewide hearings... Jan '17 Canada 1
How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16) Jan '17 megoski 2
News Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16) Jul '16 ZIONISTS Corrupt 1
Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16) Mar '16 iliketrash 1
News Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
See all Waste Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waste Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,340 • Total comments across all topics: 281,125,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC