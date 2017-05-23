City begins chlorine conversion as boil water notice continues in portion of Tyler

As a result of low disinfection residuals in a portion of the city of Tyler's water system which led to a still ongoing boil water notice in a portion of the city, the city has begun the conversion of chloramines back to free chlorine as a measure of improving and maintaining water quality standards in its water distribution system. According to information from a city news release, the city currently uses chloramines to disinfect its drinking water supply prior to distributing it to our customers.

