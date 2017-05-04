Casellaa s appeal denied; order upheld to cease Charlton operations
CHARLTON – In a 3-2 vote Thursday, the Zoning Board of Appeals denied a Casella Waste System plea to overturn a town order to cease all Southbridge landfill operations on Charlton land. The Southbridge landfill on Barefoot Road became operational in 1980.
