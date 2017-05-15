Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, "Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.