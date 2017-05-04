Casella trims losses in 1Q 2017

Casella trims losses in 1Q 2017

Read more: Recycling Today

Rutland, Vermont-based Casella Waste Systems Inc. has reported a first quarter 2017 revenue figure that is up by 6.7 percent compared to the first quarter of 2016. The regional waste and recycling firm also says it lost $200,000 for the quarter, compared to $7.6 million in losses in the first quarter of 2016.

