Boil water notice issued fora

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Gatesville Regional Water System to notify Gatesville water customers North of Main-East of Lovers Lane to Osage Road, then east of Hwy 36 Bypass to the City Limits of the need to boil their water prior to consumption. Officials said to ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use.

