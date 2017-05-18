Boil water notice issued for portions of city of Tyler
Due to low disinfection residuals, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Tyler public water system to notify all customers within the area bounded by Claude Street to the north, West Houston Street to the south, Vine Avenue to the east and South Peach Avenue to the west to boil their water prior to consumption . Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
