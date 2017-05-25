BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.418 Million Stake in Waste Connections Inc
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 254.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,077 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the period.
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|Apr '17
|Nre chat town
|15
|I hate sewage treatment operators.
|Feb '17
|dirtywatergoddess
|1
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan '17
|Canada
|1
|How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|megoski
|2
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
