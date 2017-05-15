Beaut' at the box, humidity rising

12 hrs ago Read more: WBRZ

As a surface high pressure weakens and pushes east beneath an eastward moving upper level ridge, more mixing of the local atmopshere has allowed the Department of Environmental Quality to drop the air quality alert. As far as the rest of "weather and health," keep applying sunscreen, with a U.V. index of 11, sunburn times will be under 10 minutes! Today and Tonight: Another warm afternoon is ahead with high temperatures climbing into the upper 80s.

