Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 142,158 Shares of Waste Connections Inc

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,363,949 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 142,158 shares during the period.

