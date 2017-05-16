73,900 Shares in Casella Waste System...

73,900 Shares in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 73,900 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

