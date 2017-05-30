30% of complaints to agency are tied to burning, data show
Nearly 30 percent of complaints received by the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality since 2011 involve accusations of illegal burning, according to data analyzed by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette . Since Jan. 1, 2011, the department has investigated more than 2,000 complaints related to burning, out of 9,246 total complaints, according to data accessed by the newspaper last month.
