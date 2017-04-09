Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Landauer Inc (LDR) to Hold
According to Zacks, "Landauer Inc. is the world's leading provider of analytical services to determine occupational and environmental radiation exposure. For more than fifty years, the company has provided complete radiation dosimetry services to hospitals, medical and dental offices, universities, national laboratories, and other industries in which radiation poses a potential threat to employees.
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I hate sewage treatment operators.
|Feb '17
|dirtywatergoddess
|1
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan '17
|Canada
|1
|How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|megoski
|2
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
