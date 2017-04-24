WIH names three new team members

WIH names three new team members

WIH Resource Group , a Phoenix-based provider of diversified waste and recycling and transportation/logistics consulting solutions has added three team members: Don Swierenga, senior advisor, mergers and acquisitions / strategic planning; Tom Kraemer, P.E., senior advisor - landfill gas and biogas engineer; and Ken Fancolly, senior advisor, M&A asset valuations. Swierenga is an industry senior-level executive veteran having joined then Browning-Ferris Industries in 1981.In 1996, Don was recruited to join Allied Waste with $170 million in annual revenues.

