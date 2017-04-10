Why it's so hard to know exactly how much of Michigan's water is bottled and sold
Tomorrow evening at 7pm, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is holding a public hearing on a request from Nestle Waters. The company wants to increase the amount of groundwater it pumps to 400 gallons per minute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I hate sewage treatment operators.
|Feb '17
|dirtywatergoddess
|1
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan '17
|Canada
|1
|How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|megoski
|2
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
Find what you want!
Search Waste Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC