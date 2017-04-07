Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Stake Boo...

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Stake Boosted by Churchill Management Corp

Friday Apr 7 Read more: Daily Political

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 278,733 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the period.

