Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Stake Boosted by Churchill Management Corp
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 278,733 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the period.
