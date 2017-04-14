Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Given Con...

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

