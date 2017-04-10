Utah forecast: Valley gets a wet, windy weekend
The National Weather Service is expecting continued rainy weather Saturday, with the valley staying wet through the day and experiencing possible thunderstorms in the afternoon. Winds will remain strong into the evening and temperatures may drop to a low of 35 degrees.
