TRC Companies, Inc. Shareholder Alert: Rigrodsky & Long, P.a. Announces Investigation Of Buyout

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of TRC Companies, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company's entry into an agreement to be acquired by affiliates o New Mountain Partners IV, L.P. . Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of TRC will receive $17.55 in cash for each share of TRC common stock.

