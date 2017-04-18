Township gives Nestle unanimous thumbs down on pump station permit

Township officials have unanimously rejected a special zoning permit that Nestle Ice Mountain needs to monetize the extra volume of groundwater the company wants to pump in Osceola County. On Tuesday, April 18, the Osceola Township Planning Commission voted 5-0 to reject the world's largest bottled water company's application to build a pumping booster station on an existing pipeline between a controversial production well and a loading dock in Evart.

