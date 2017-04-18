THE STATE OF TEXAS, ACTING BY AND THROUGH THE ATTORNEY GENERAL, ON BEHALF OF THE TEXAS COMMISSION ON ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY, Appellant v. BRAZORIA COUNTY AND DANIEL INFANTE, HUMBERTO LUMBRERO, ISIDRO DEJESUS LUNA, AND MA DEJESUS LUNA, Appellees Appellee Brazoria County filed an environmental enforcement action against pro se appellees Daniel Infante, Humberto Lumbrero, Isidro DeJesus Luna, and Ma DeJesus Luna , for violations of state and county regulations regarding sewage disposal and the use of on-site sewage facilities, and it named the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality as a necessary and indispensable party to the lawsuit pursuant to Texas Water Code section 7.353.

