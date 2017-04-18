the State of Texas Acting by and Thro...

the State of Texas Acting by and Through the Attorney General on...

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: FindLaw

THE STATE OF TEXAS, ACTING BY AND THROUGH THE ATTORNEY GENERAL, ON BEHALF OF THE TEXAS COMMISSION ON ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY, Appellant v. BRAZORIA COUNTY AND DANIEL INFANTE, HUMBERTO LUMBRERO, ISIDRO DEJESUS LUNA, AND MA DEJESUS LUNA, Appellees Appellee Brazoria County filed an environmental enforcement action against pro se appellees Daniel Infante, Humberto Lumbrero, Isidro DeJesus Luna, and Ma DeJesus Luna , for violations of state and county regulations regarding sewage disposal and the use of on-site sewage facilities, and it named the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality as a necessary and indispensable party to the lawsuit pursuant to Texas Water Code section 7.353.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waste Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09) Apr 16 Nre chat town 15
I hate sewage treatment operators. Feb '17 dirtywatergoddess 1
News Conservation group calls for statewide hearings... Jan '17 Canada 1
How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16) Jan '17 megoski 2
News Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16) Jul '16 ZIONISTS Corrupt 1
Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16) Mar '16 iliketrash 1
News Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
See all Waste Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waste Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,580 • Total comments across all topics: 280,522,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC