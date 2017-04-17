TCEQ requires more evidence; holds off on issuing landfill permit
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has voted to remand the pending Post Oak Clean Green landfill permit back to the State Office of Administrative Hearings for more evidence on several key issues. According to city of Seguin officials, the Commission met on Wednesday, April 12th in Austin to decide whether or not to approve the proposed landfill permit in Guadalupe County, and decided more information was needed.
