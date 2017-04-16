Strong winds drive smoke from Georgia wildfire into NC
Multiple media outlets report that the National Weather Service in Raleigh said southwest winds pushed the smoke up Sunday from the southeast Georgia fire. The Division of Environmental Quality air quality index number for the Triangle area of Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill hit the orange alert level Sunday.
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|Sun
|Nre chat town
|15
|I hate sewage treatment operators.
|Feb '17
|dirtywatergoddess
|1
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan '17
|Canada
|1
|How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|megoski
|2
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
