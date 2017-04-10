Stericycle Started With 'Overweight' Rating at Barclays
Shares of Stericycle were higher by 2.14% to $83.01 on Thursday morning, after the business-to-business service provider was started with an "overweight" rating and $100 price target at Barclays . The firm is expecting earnings to bottom this year and then reaccelerate next year through 2020.
