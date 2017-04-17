Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires New Position in Waste Connections Inc
Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $110,000.
