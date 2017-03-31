Winston-salem, NC, based Investment company Sheets Smith Wealth Management buys Stericycle, Citigroup, Chicago Bridge & Iron Co NV, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners, Continental Resources, Lazard, LCI Industries, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, FMC, Core Laboratories NV, sells Papa John's International, US Ecology, US Bancorp, O'Reilly Automotive, Apache during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sheets Smith Wealth Management. As of 2017-03-31, Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 284 stocks with a total value of $372 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.