Winston-salem, NC, based Investment company Sheets Smith Wealth Management buys Stericycle, Citigroup, Chicago Bridge & Iron Co NV, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners, Continental Resources, Lazard, LCI Industries, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, FMC, Core Laboratories NV, sells Papa John's International, US Ecology, US Bancorp, O'Reilly Automotive, Apache during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sheets Smith Wealth Management. As of 2017-03-31, Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 284 stocks with a total value of $372 million.
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I hate sewage treatment operators.
|Feb '17
|dirtywatergoddess
|1
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan '17
|Canada
|1
|How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|megoski
|2
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
