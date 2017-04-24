Residents Mum On Fee Increases

Residents Mum On Fee Increases

No one addressed the town's proposed $7.7 million budget for fiscal 2018, which starts July 1, at a public hearing Tuesday. While the proposal doesn't raise taxes, the budget calls for a 35 percent increase in stormwater management fees to help the town meet state-mandated requirements to reduce the amount of pollution that enters the North River.

