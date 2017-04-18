Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Bank
Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,210 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period.
