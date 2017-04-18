Republic Services enhances Sonoma County, California, MRF
Phoenix-headquartered Republic Services has announced that it has upgraded its material recovery facility in Sonoma County, California, in an effort to help the county achieve its sustainability goals for years to come. The Sonoma County Recycling Center is capable of processing more than 200 tons of recyclables per day and is expected to increase recycling capacity in the region, Republic says.
