Ozone advisory issued for Tuesday and Wednesday in Maricopa County An ozone high-pollution advisory was issued for Maricopa County by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2onooNT The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued an ozone high-pollution advisory for Maricopa County effective Tuesday and Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.