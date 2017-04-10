Oregon-based recycler Agilyx names new CEO
Agilyx Corp., which is trying to build a viable business using pyrolysis to recycle polystyrene, is getting a new leader. Agilyx is retrofitting its facility in Tigard, near Portland, to exclusively produce styrene monomer from recycled PS through pyrolysis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I hate sewage treatment operators.
|Feb '17
|dirtywatergoddess
|1
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan '17
|Canada
|1
|How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|megoski
|2
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
Find what you want!
Search Waste Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC