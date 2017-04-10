Old gas tanks removed in Willamette area - Wednesday, 12 April 2017
For Mike Kortenhof, manager of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality Underground Storage Tank Inspection program, it takes that Dickensian turn of phrase to best sum up the quandary facing the former site of Russ Auto Care in West Linn's Willamette area. Contaminated gas tanks at the site were marked for decommissioning since the shop closed in 2014.
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I hate sewage treatment operators.
|Feb '17
|dirtywatergoddess
|1
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan '17
|Canada
|1
|How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|megoski
|2
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
