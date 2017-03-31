Northstar Asset Management Llc Buys L' Technologies, Panera Bread Co, Waste Connections, ...
Blue Bell, PA, based Investment company Northstar Asset Management Llc buys L3 Technologies, Panera Bread Co, Waste Connections, Vanguard Health Care ETF - DNQ, Fortive, Alphabet, Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF - DNQ, iShares North American Tech, sells Pardee Resources Co, VF, Express Scripts Holding Co, United Technologies, Starbucks during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northstar Asset Management Llc. As of 2017-03-31, Northstar Asset Management Llc owns 108 stocks with a total value of $217 million.
