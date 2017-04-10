new Delaying closure: Virginiaa s con...

new Delaying closure: Virginiaa s controversial coal ash ponds

Virginia lawmakers have put the brakes on Dominion Virginia Power shutting down controversial coal ash ponds around the state until at least May 2018. Before wrapping up this year's legislative session, lawmakers passed a bill that had been amended by the governor dealing with coal ash, a waste material from burning coal to generate power.

