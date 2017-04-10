NCDOT obtains grant to reduce locomot...

NCDOT obtains grant to reduce locomotive emissions

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has awarded a $39,000 grant to the N.C. Department of Transportation's Rail Division to continue work on minimizing air pollution from its locomotive fleet.

